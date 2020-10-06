CGI (NYSE:GIB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of CGI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,501,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,846,000 after buying an additional 293,737 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CGI by 2.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,832,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,444,000 after buying an additional 161,478 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CGI by 59.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,711,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,208,000 after buying an additional 1,747,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 113.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,968,000 after buying an additional 1,637,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 10.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,218,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,328,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares during the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

