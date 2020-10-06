Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

GGB opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 426.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 402,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 325,739 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 26.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 68,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

