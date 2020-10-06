W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

NYSE:GRA opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.39.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 2,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $965,632.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 56.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 27.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 454,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,884 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth $462,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 88.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

