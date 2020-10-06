Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $192.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

