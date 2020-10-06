Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FULT. Raymond James raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

