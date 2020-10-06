Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Snowflake Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snowflake in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snowflake’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Summit Insights began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $240.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

