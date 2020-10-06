FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.92.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 36.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 53.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 4.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

