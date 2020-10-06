Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 68.43%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 34,600 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $392,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,331.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 27,284 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $284,572.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,201.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 128,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,814 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,246,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 863,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

