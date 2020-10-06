DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -194.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

