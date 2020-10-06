Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of TPX opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The business had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 765,718 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,558,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after acquiring an additional 158,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

