1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $19,909,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,012,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $29,526.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,214.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 817,079 shares of company stock valued at $23,386,688 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 114,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Analyst Recommendations for 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)

