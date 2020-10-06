ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ImmunoGen by 45,818.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,151,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109,675 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $17,617,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 14.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 16,733,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,919 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 957.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 72.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,721,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 724,894 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $771.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.06. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

