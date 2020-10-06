Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Analyst Recommendations for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Tempur Sealy International Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Tempur Sealy International Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
ImmunoGen, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
ImmunoGen, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Lincoln National Co. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Lincoln National Co. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
GVC Holdings PLC Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
GVC Holdings PLC Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report