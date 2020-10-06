Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $105.46.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. Analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,342,000 after purchasing an additional 995,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,154,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

