Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Keith Geeslin sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $70,284.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 94,592 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 74.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $1,681,000.

SYNA opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

