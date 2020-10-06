Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. 140166 raised their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Genesco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genesco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 1,031.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genesco by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 144,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
