Comparing Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) & Marathon Petroleum (OTCMKTS:MPC)

Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Green Planet Group and Marathon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Petroleum 1 4 10 0 2.60

Marathon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $43.62, suggesting a potential upside of 49.16%. Given Marathon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Petroleum is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Marathon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marathon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Petroleum has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Green Planet Group and Marathon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A Marathon Petroleum -7.55% 3.04% 1.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Planet Group and Marathon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marathon Petroleum $124.88 billion 0.15 $2.64 billion $4.94 5.92

Marathon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Green Planet Group.

Summary

Marathon Petroleum beats Green Planet Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Planet Group Company Profile

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates. The Retail sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market across the United States through company-owned and operated convenience stores, primarily under the Speedway brand, and long-term fuel supply contracts with direct dealers who operate locations mainly under the ARCO brand. The Midstream transports, stores, distributes and markets crude oil and refined products principally for the Refining & Marketing segment via refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats and barges; gathers, processes and transports natural gas; and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores and markets NGLs. Marathon Petroleum was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.

