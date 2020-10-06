Reviewing Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) and AIA Group (NYSE:AAGIY)

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manulife Financial and AIA Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial $59.96 billion 0.47 $3.97 billion $2.24 6.44 AIA Group $47.24 billion 2.63 $6.65 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manulife Financial.

Dividends

Manulife Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Manulife Financial pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manulife Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Manulife Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Manulife Financial has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Manulife Financial and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial 4.91% 11.48% 0.68% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Manulife Financial and AIA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75 AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manulife Financial presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.70%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than AIA Group.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats AIA Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. It also provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, financial advisors, pension plan consultants, and banks; and banking products, such as deposit and credit products to Canadian customers. In addition, the company is involved in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. Further, it manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life and financial reinsurance, and mutual funds marketing businesses. Additionally, the company holds and manages oil and gas properties; holds oil and gas royalties, and foreign bonds and equities; and provides investment management, counseling, advisory, and dealer services. Manulife Financial Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

