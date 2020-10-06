Contrasting Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) and Dunxin Financial (NASDAQ:DXF)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) and Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jerash Holdings (US) and Dunxin Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dunxin Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jerash Holdings (US) presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.78%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Dunxin Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Dunxin Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $93.02 million 0.56 $6.46 million $0.57 8.07 Dunxin Financial $18.39 million 0.89 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Dunxin Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dunxin Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Dunxin Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 6.43% 10.43% 8.74% Dunxin Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunxin Financial has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Dunxin Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Wuhan, China.

