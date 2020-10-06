Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) vs. Six Flags Entertainment (NASDAQ:SIX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Draftkings and Six Flags Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draftkings 0 5 14 0 2.74 Six Flags Entertainment 0 8 6 0 2.43

Draftkings currently has a consensus price target of $51.16, suggesting a potential downside of 15.51%. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus price target of $23.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.00%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Draftkings.

Profitability

This table compares Draftkings and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draftkings N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment -5.26% -23.63% -1.45%

Volatility & Risk

Draftkings has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Draftkings and Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draftkings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $1.49 billion 1.15 $179.07 million $2.24 9.00

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Draftkings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Draftkings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Draftkings on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

