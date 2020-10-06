Aecom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACM)

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,462 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 290% compared to the typical volume of 1,400 call options.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Aecom by 6.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,547,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aecom by 53.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,499 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. purchased a new position in Aecom during the second quarter worth approximately $44,563,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aecom by 89.4% during the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,131,000 after purchasing an additional 767,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aecom by 289.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 461,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

