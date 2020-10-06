Aaron’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AAN)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,091 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,283% compared to the average volume of 368 call options.

Aaron’s stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $255,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,690.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aaron’s by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ConvaTec Group PLC Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
ConvaTec Group PLC Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
LeMaitre Vascular Inc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
LeMaitre Vascular Inc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Comparing Green Planet Group & Marathon Petroleum
Comparing Green Planet Group & Marathon Petroleum
Ambac Financial Group and American Overseas Group Critical Survey
Ambac Financial Group and American Overseas Group Critical Survey
Financial Analysis: Acadia Healthcare vs. Ceres Ventures
Financial Analysis: Acadia Healthcare vs. Ceres Ventures
Head-To-Head Survey: Aehr Test Systems and inTEST
Head-To-Head Survey: Aehr Test Systems and inTEST


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report