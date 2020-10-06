Aaron’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,091 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,283% compared to the average volume of 368 call options.

Aaron’s stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $255,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,690.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aaron’s by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.