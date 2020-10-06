ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) Shares Up 1.3%

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.37 and last traded at $44.37. 137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

