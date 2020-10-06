UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Trading Up 3%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.61 and last traded at $154.61. Approximately 1,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.01 and a 200 day moving average of $139.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

