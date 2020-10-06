UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Shares Up 2.5%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.71 and last traded at $130.72. 139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.49.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) by 163.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 12.67% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.