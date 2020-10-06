Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH)’s share price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 2,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76.

