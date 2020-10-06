First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:FVL) Trading Up 1.5%

First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:FVL)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 24,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 35,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

Get First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund by 81.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund by 90.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 20,741 shares during the period.

First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line 100 Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-dollar weighted index that is designed to objectively identify and select 100 stocks from the universe of stocks, to which Value Line assigns a #1 ranking in the Value Line Timeliness Ranking System (the Ranking System).

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.