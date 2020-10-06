U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading 1.6% Higher

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.47. 44,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 103,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.50% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

