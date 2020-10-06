Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Price Up 9%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)’s stock price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 2,762,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,526,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $3,674,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 530.4% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 63,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 1,077.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 42,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 167.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $409,000.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.