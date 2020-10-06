iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.48 and last traded at $83.48. 2,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4,409.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,349 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 183,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

