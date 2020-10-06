ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) Shares Down 1%

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP)’s share price dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20. Approximately 35,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 84,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19.

Get ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.