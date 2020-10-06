JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Trading Down 0%

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.32 and last traded at $50.44. 9,277 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPGB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 14,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

