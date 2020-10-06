Leeds Group (LON:LDSG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Leeds Group plc (LON:LDSG)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). 3,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Leeds Group Company Profile (LON:LDSG)

Leeds Group plc engages in the import, warehousing, and wholesaling of fabrics. It operates through two segments, Hemmers Europe and Hemmers China. The company offers a range of fabrics comprising basic and fashion items for use in apparel or furnishings. It serves retailers and small wholesalers of fabrics and manufacturers of ready-made items.

