GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Trading Up 0.8%

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 200,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 305,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on GT Gold from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $251.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.42.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GT Gold Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GT Gold news, insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$113,285.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,417,500.

GT Gold Company Profile (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

