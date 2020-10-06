BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Shares Down 1.1%

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.85. 19,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 415,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $176.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.19.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative net margin of 65.29% and a negative return on equity of 262.65%.

About BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

