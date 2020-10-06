Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Trading Up 8.8%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Online Blockchain PLC (LON:OBC) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.75 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Approximately 7,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 29,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.44.

About Online Blockchain (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain PLC operates as an incubator and investor in Internet and information businesses in the United Kingdom. The company, through its investment in ADVFN plc, develops and provides financial information; offers research services; and develops and exploits ancillary Internet sites. The company was formerly known as On-line plc and changed its name to Online Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

