Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Up 15.4%

Shares of Devonian Health Group Inc (CVE:GSD) shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 34,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 20,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of $13.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

Devonian Health Group Company Profile (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. It also develops value-added products for dermo-cosmetics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

