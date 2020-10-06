Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) Trading Up 1.8%

Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.12 and last traded at $155.12. Approximately 6,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 24,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.32.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

