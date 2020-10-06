Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Up 2.4%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.19 and last traded at $92.19. 38,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 34,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.02.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.406 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0%
JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0%
Leeds Group Stock Price Down 3.7%
Leeds Group Stock Price Down 3.7%
GT Gold Trading Up 0.8%
GT Gold Trading Up 0.8%
BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Shares Down 1.1%
BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Shares Down 1.1%
Online Blockchain Trading Up 8.8%
Online Blockchain Trading Up 8.8%
Devonian Health Group Shares Up 15.4%
Devonian Health Group Shares Up 15.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report