Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Up 2.4%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.19 and last traded at $92.19. 38,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 34,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.02.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.406 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.