Barclays Inverse US Treasury Aggregate ETN (NYSEARCA:TAPR) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Barclays Inverse US Treasury Aggregate ETN (NYSEARCA:TAPR) were down 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.86 and last traded at $87.86. Approximately 318 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80.

