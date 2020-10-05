Head to Head Review: Aphria (APHA) & The Competition

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aphria to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -40.09 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 2.20

Aphria’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aphria and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 135 359 404 14 2.33

Aphria currently has a consensus price target of $9.47, indicating a potential upside of 114.77%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 119.72%. Given Aphria’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aphria beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

