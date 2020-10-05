NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $101-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.03 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.10-0.14 EPS.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.93.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $301.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

