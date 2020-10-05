NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $101-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.03 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.10-0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $5.99 on Monday. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $301.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.27.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

