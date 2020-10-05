Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Price Target Raised to $15.50

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 251.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.16.

Shares of APHA opened at $4.41 on Monday. Aphria has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 64.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Aphria by 413.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aphria by 299.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 22.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

