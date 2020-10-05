Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Steris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.28. Steris reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Steris in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $178.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Steris’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Steris news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Steris by 45.1% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Steris by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Steris by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Steris by 2.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

