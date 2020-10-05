Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Santander Consumer USA worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Shares of SC opened at $19.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.20. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

