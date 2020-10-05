Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.42. Cimpress posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research raised Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cimpress by 214.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 149,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 266.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 72.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cimpress by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.