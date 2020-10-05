Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $6,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,167 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 384,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

