Financial Survey: OncoCyte (OCX) versus Its Competitors

OncoCyte (NYSE: OCX) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare OncoCyte to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

OncoCyte has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte’s competitors have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OncoCyte and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte N/A -$22.43 million -3.14 OncoCyte Competitors $332.02 million -$15.49 million 94.34

OncoCyte’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for OncoCyte and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 OncoCyte Competitors 342 869 1087 102 2.40

OncoCyte currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 0.77%. Given OncoCyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39% OncoCyte Competitors -971.44% -311.54% -44.16%

Summary

OncoCyte competitors beat OncoCyte on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

