Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Kellogg posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $5,214,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 574,167 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kellogg by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,252,000 after purchasing an additional 976,584 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4,813.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 803,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,977,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

